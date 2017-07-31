FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Texas Roadhouse reports Q2 earnings per share $0.53
July 31, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 9 hours ago

BRIEF-Texas Roadhouse reports Q2 earnings per share $0.53

2 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Texas Roadhouse Inc-

* Texas Roadhouse Inc Announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Texas Roadhouse Inc sees 2017 positive comparable restaurant sales growth

* Texas Roadhouse Inc sees 2017 total capital expenditures of approximately $170.0 million, excluding any cash used for franchise acquisitions

* Texas Roadhouse Inc sees 2017 food cost deflation of approximately 1.0% to 2.0%

* Texas Roadhouse Inc qtrly comparable restaurant sales increased 4.0% at company restaurants and 3.6% at domestic franchise restaurants

* Texas Roadhouse Inc - comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants for first four weeks of our q3 of fiscal 2017 increased approximately 4.6%

* Texas Roadhouse Inc - "on track to open 27 to 29 company restaurants this year"

* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales increased 4.0% at company restaurants and 3.6% at domestic franchise restaurants

* Texas Roadhouse Inc qtrly total revenue $566.3 million, up 11 percent

* Q2 revenue view $563.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Texas Roadhouse Inc sees 2017 total capital expenditures of approximately $170.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

