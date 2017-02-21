Feb 21 Texas Roadhouse Inc
* Announces fourth quarter 2016 results increases quarterly
dividend 10.5 pct to $0.21 per share
* Q4 earnings per share $0.29
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Increases quarterly dividend 10.5 pct to $0.21 per share
* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales growth of 1.2 pct at
company restaurants
* Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants for
first 55 days of Q1 of fiscal 2017 increased approximately 1.5
pct
* Texas roadhouse sees food cost deflation of approximately
1.0 pct to 2.0 pct compared to previous guidance of low-single
digit food cost deflation for 2017
* Reiterated comparable restaurant sales growth, capital
expenditures outlook for 2017
* Qtrly total revenue $484.7 million versus $454.4 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: