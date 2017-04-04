April 4 Texas Roadhouse Inc

* Texas Roadhouse Inc- On March 31, co, units, 2017 entered into a consent decree with equal employment opportunity commission - SEC Filing

* Texas Roadhouse- Consent decree completely resolves all issues that were raised in eeoc's charge dated March 30, 2009, subsequently filed civil litigation

* Texas Roadhouse Inc- Has recorded a charge of approximately $12.0 million in Q1 of 2017 based on terms set forth in consent decree

* Texas Roadhouse Inc - Consent decree will remain in effect for 42 months