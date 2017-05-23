May 23 Texhong Textile Group Ltd

* Texhong industrial park and texhong galaxy entered into texhong galaxy agreements

* texhong industrial park and texhong dyeing also entered into texhong dyeing agreements

* texhong industrial park shall provide and supply utilities and wastewater treatment service to texhong dyeing

* Deal for total consideration (on an annual basis) is expected to be more than hk$3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)