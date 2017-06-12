BRIEF-Dollar General names Jason Reiser executive vice president and chief merchandising officer
* Dollar General names Jason Reiser as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer
June 12 Kairuide Holding Co Ltd
* Says chairman has bought 737,500 shares in the company at average 27.010 yuan per share on June 9, 4.07 million shares at average 27.024 yuan per share on June 12
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sedvC8
* Dean Foods Co says announced today that it has acquired Uncle Matt's Organic