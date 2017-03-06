BRIEF-SocGen's ALD to buy BBVA Autorenting
* SocGen's ALD has signed an agreement to acquire BBVA Autorenting, the Spanish full-service leasing subsidiary of BBVA
March 6 Texton Property Fund Limited:
* Net asset value for six months to dec31 down 2,6% from 1 003,32 cents per share to 977,54 cents per share
* Texton property-dividend per share (rebased) up 7,0% from 44,83 cents (rebased, excluding once-offs) to 47,95 cents per share for 6 months ended dec 31
* Texton property fund ltd - Texton will no longer make once-off dividend payments
* Texton property-low economic growth related to south african environment,economic uncertainty in uk regarding brexit to continue to create challenges
* HEPS for six months to Dec 31 at 68.52 cents versus 24.71 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* HOIST FINANCE AB (PUBL) - ON MAY 26, HOIST KREDIT AB'S, A FULLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOIST FINANCE AB, LONG- AND SHORT TERM ISSUER RATING WAS UPGRADED TO BAA3/PRIME-3 BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE