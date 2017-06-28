UPDATE 2-Home Capital says 'top notch' shortlist for CEO role
June 28 Textron Inc:
* Textron announces Lisa Atherton as president & CEO of Textron Systems
* Lisa Atherton succeeds Ellen Lord
* Lisa Atherton most recently served as executive vice president of military business at Bell Helicopter
* Ellen Lord will be nominated by president Donald J. Trump as under secretary of defense Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Home capital chair says announcement of new ceo will come soon, shortlist of 'top notch candidates'