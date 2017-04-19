April 19 Textron Inc

* Textron reports first quarter 2017 results; updates 2017 financial outlook for Arctic Cat acquisition

* Q1 revenue $3.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.2 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.37 from continuing operations

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Textron aviation backlog at end of Q1 was $1.0 billion, approximately flat from end of Q4

* Textron Inc - Company now expects full-year 2017 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations in a range of $2.22 to $2.45

* Bell backlog at end of Q1 was $5.7 billion, up $292 million from end of Q4

* Textron Inc - During this year's Q1, company recorded $37 million of pre-tax special charges ($0.09 per share, after-tax).

* Textron - Still expects net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations of manufacturing group of $1,045 million to $1,145 million for FY

* Textron Inc - Now expects full-year 2017 earnings per share from continuing operations $2.40 to $2.60 on an adjusted basis

* Textron - Also estimates that it will record 2017 full-year arctic cat pretax acquisition and restructuring costs of $30 million on special charges line

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: