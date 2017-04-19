April 19 Textron Inc

* Says encouraged by the pricing trends in the quarter in aviation business

* Says experienced a sequential increase in price across all Citation and King Air models

* Says its second production Scorpion aircraft had a successful first flight earlier this week, and will enter the flight test program

* Says King Air sales were weaker-than-expected in Q1; economic uncertainty and strength of the dollar hurt King Air sales in international markets

* Says most demand in its aviation business is still U.S. centric

* Says, though economic sentiment appears positive in the U.S., folks are waiting to see what's going to happen on the tax reform side

* Says continuing conversation with international customers regarding Scorpion

* Says pricing in the used business jet market has been stable

* Says some international customers deferred purchase of King Airs in Q1, partly due to strength of the dollar; continues to expect to hit 2017 unit sales target for King Airs