April 26 Textron Inc:

* Upon completion, total headcount reduction under restructuring plan announced in Q3 2016 expected to be about 2,000 positions - SEC filing

* In connection with acquisition of Arctic Cat, initiated a restructuring plan in first quarter of 2017

* As a result of Q1 restructuring plan, recorded $19 million of severance costs in Q1 2017, expect to incur additional $8 million restructuring costs

* Estimate that company will incur total special charges of approximately $30 million related to Arctic Cat deal Source text - (bit.ly/2oN0BGv) Further company coverage: