BRIEF-Royal Century Resources says FY revenue HK$54.5 mln versus HK$101.0 mln
* FY loss attributable to owners of co HK$35.0 million versus loss of HK$9.4 million
June 16 Texwinca Holdings Ltd :
* For this fiscal year ended 31 March 2017, group's total revenue decreased by 15.9% to HK$7,858 million
* Recommended a final dividend of HK32.0 cents per ordinary share
* FY profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of co HK$478.5 million versus HK$1.05 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY loss attributable to owners of co HK$35.0 million versus loss of HK$9.4 million
CHICAGO, June 22 The United States suspended all imports of fresh Brazilian beef on Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, after a high percentage of shipments failed to pass U.S. safety checks.