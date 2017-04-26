BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 TFI International Inc:
* TFI International announces 2017 first quarter results
* Qtrly total revenue from continuing operations $1,171.9 million versus $934.2 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.15
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.35
* "We remain cautiously optimistic in regards to North American economy given low unemployment and healthy consumer spending"
* "As anticipated, TFI International's Q1 results were affected by difficult conditions in U.S. truckload market"
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.34, revenue view C$1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results