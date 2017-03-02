March 3 T&G Global Ltd
* Joint venture in USA
* Joint venture in two us based produce businesses which
will provide their respective grower suppliers with access to
both us domestic and international customers.
* T&G Global Limited and grandview brokerage limited have
agreed to a Joint Venture
* Agreed to reduce T&G Global's 15% interest in David
Oppenheimer Transport ( transport business of Oppenheimer group)
to approximately 6%
* T&G global has agreed to sell 50% of its shareholder
interest in Delica North America inc to GBL
* Net consideration payable by T&G Global to Gbl for these
transactions will be approximately $0.8m
* Agreed to increase shareholder interest in US produce
marketing and distribution business David Oppenheimer and co,
from 15% to 39.4%
