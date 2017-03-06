March 6 TG Therapeutics Inc:

* TG Therapeutics announces positive topline data from phase 3 genuine study of TG-1101 in combination with ibrutinib in patients with high risk chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)

* TG Therapeutics - study met its primary endpoint, with tg-1101 (ublituximab) plus ibrutinib increasing overall response rate (ORR) by >70% over ibrutinib alone

* TG Therapeutics - combination was well tolerated with a safety profile consistent with phase 2 study of ublituximab plus ibrutinib

* TG Therapeutics Inc- full analysis of phase 3 genuine data along with detailed efficacy and safety results will be submitted for presentation at a medical meeting in first half of 2017

* TG Therapeutics - and company plans to meet with FDA as soon as possible thereafter to discuss filing of data for accelerated approval