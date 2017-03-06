Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
ZURICH, May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.10 percent higher at 9,051 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
March 6 TG Therapeutics Inc:
* TG Therapeutics announces positive topline data from phase 3 genuine study of TG-1101 in combination with ibrutinib in patients with high risk chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)
* TG Therapeutics - study met its primary endpoint, with tg-1101 (ublituximab) plus ibrutinib increasing overall response rate (ORR) by >70% over ibrutinib alone
* TG Therapeutics - combination was well tolerated with a safety profile consistent with phase 2 study of ublituximab plus ibrutinib
* TG Therapeutics Inc- full analysis of phase 3 genuine data along with detailed efficacy and safety results will be submitted for presentation at a medical meeting in first half of 2017
* TG Therapeutics - and company plans to meet with FDA as soon as possible thereafter to discuss filing of data for accelerated approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 29 China's Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd on Monday said shareholder Shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce Co Ltd would sell an 18 percent stake in supermarket chain operator to a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.