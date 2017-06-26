BRIEF-Allergan announces launch of artificial tear refresh optive mega-3
* Allergan plc - announced launch of over-the-counter artificial tear refresh optive mega-3
June 26 TG Therapeutics Inc:
* TG Therapeutics recaps data from triple combination therapy trials at the 22nd european hematology association annual congress
* Says triple combination appeared to be well tolerated in all patients
* New Gold provides rainy river development update; project schedule and cost remain in line with January 2017 plan