BRIEF-Q Technology expects HY consol profit attributable to increase by more than 100 pct
* Expected that group's consolidated profit attributable to shareholders of company for six months ending 30 June 2017 may increase by more than 100 pct
May 24 Th Plantations Bhd-
* April ffb production 64,775.03 mt; April crude palm oil production 14,447.37 mt; April palm kernel production 3,256.68 mt Source text (bit.ly/2qeV4Jx) Further company coverage:
* Expected that group's consolidated profit attributable to shareholders of company for six months ending 30 June 2017 may increase by more than 100 pct
* FORECAST 2017 CONFIRMED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)