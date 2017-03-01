In drought-stricken Mali, women manoeuvre for land - and a future
BOGOSSONI, Mali, May 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Anthio Mounkoro has been farming land in Bogossoni for as long as she can remember – but none of it was ever hers.
March 1 Thai Luxe Enterprises Pcl:
* FY net profit 237.0 million baht versus loss of 38.8 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOSSONI, Mali, May 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Anthio Mounkoro has been farming land in Bogossoni for as long as she can remember – but none of it was ever hers.
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit