UPDATE 4-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage but many passengers still wait
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
Feb 20 Thaicom
* Says expects to sell bandwidth in Philippines, Indonesia this year
* Says plans more expansion in ASEAN over next 2-3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn)
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)