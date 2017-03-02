March 1 Thaihot Group Co Ltd :

* Says it signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement on building "Innovation Public Service And Infrastructure Base" with Ministry of Education Science and Technology Development Center and a technology company which runs a university public service platform

* Says they will build "Innovation Public Service And Infrastructure Base" in Huizhou, Zhangzhou, Foshan and other partner cities

* Says it will set up special fund with Ministry of Education Science and Technology Development Center to support industry-academic collaboration innovation

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YUguSM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)