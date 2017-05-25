BRIEF-Shijiazhuang Kelin Electric plans to invest 160 mln yuan to buy property assets
* Says it plans to invest 160 million yuan ($23.40 million) to buy property assets
May 25 Thaihot Group Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auctions for a combined 907.1 million yuan ($132.07 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qZx0h4
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
