March 8 Central Pattana Pcl, Thailand's largest shopping mall developer, told investors and reporters:

* It plans to invest about 17 billion baht ($482.27 million)this year to expand business

* Says it expects revenue growth of between 6 percent and 8 percent this year, down from last year's 14 percent

* Says it will launch three shopping malls this year Further company coverage:

