BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 16 Thai hotel operator Central Plaza Hotel Pcl
* Says to spend 3.05 billion baht ($87.1 million) this year on business expansion
* Expects occupancy rates of 81 percent to 82 percent this year, compared with 81.9 percent last year Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.02 baht) (Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Writing by Orathai Sriring)
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.