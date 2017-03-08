March 8 Thailand's Minor International Plc , Thailand's leading hotel and restaurant operator, told investors and reporters:

* Plans an investment budget of about 40 billion baht ($1.1 billion) between 2017 and 2021

* Aims to have more than 250 hotels by 2021, up from 155 now

* Aims for average annual profit growth of 15-20 percent over next five years

* Says looking for more M&A deals Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.24 baht)