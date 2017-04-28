April 28 Thales SA:

* Thales acquires US company Guavus, a real-time big data analytics

* Transaction is for maximum enterprise value of $215 million, subject to achievement of significant sales growth targets

* Guavus revenues are expected to exceed $30 million for current fiscal year

* The impact of acquisition on Thales' 2017 EBIT should be non-material

* Transaction is expected to be completed during Q3 of 2017