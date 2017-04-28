BRIEF-Arianne Phosphate did not generate revenue in Q1
* Arianne phosphate reports corporate and financial results for first quarter 2017
April 28 Thales SA:
* Thales acquires US company Guavus, a real-time big data analytics
* Transaction is for maximum enterprise value of $215 million, subject to achievement of significant sales growth targets
* Guavus revenues are expected to exceed $30 million for current fiscal year
* The impact of acquisition on Thales' 2017 EBIT should be non-material
* Transaction is expected to be completed during Q3 of 2017
* Midstates petroleum announces amendment to senior secured credit agreement