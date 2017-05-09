May 9 Thales Sa
* French defence electronics group Thales said it ended
exclusive negotiations on sale of revenue collection, road
tolling and car park management systems business with
private-equity firm Latour Capital
* "Latour Capital has concluded that this business is not
aligned closely enough with its investment priorities", Thales
said in a statement on Tuesday
* Thales will continue weighing "various options" for the
business, it said.
* Thales' ticketing business employs 850 people and
generated 190 mln euros of revenue in 2016, up 20 percent from a
year earlier.
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)