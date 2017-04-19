BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Thanachart Capital Pcl
* Qtrly profit for the period 3.32 billion baht versus 2.82 billion baht
* Qtrly net interest income 7.09 billion baht versus 6.95 billion baht Source text (bit.ly/2oNXYoB) Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.