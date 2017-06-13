June 13 Thanulux Pcl

* Approved to invest in convertible debentures with shareholding proportion of 38,742 units at baht 1,000 per unit, totally baht 38.7 million

* Approved to buy 36,000 ordinary shares of s.apparel co at 76.48 baht per share, totally 2.8 million baht from saha pathana inter-holding public co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: