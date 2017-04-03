April 3 THDC India Ltd:

THDC INDIA LIMITED (THDCIL), a pioneer and Mini Ratna, Schedule A PSU under Ministry of Power, Govt. of India have commissioned its 2nd wind power project of 63 MW capacity in District Devbhumi Dwarka, Gujarat on 31.03.2017. This 63 MW Wind Power project awarded to M/s Suzlon Energy Limited on 28th November 2016 with scheduled commissioning period of 4 months was actually implemented and commissioned in a record period of 3 months after obtaining Developer Permission and Transfer Permission from Govt. of Gujarat in December 2016. In this Wind Power project of 63 MW capacity (30 @ 2.1 MW = 63 MW), each Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) is of 2.1 MW capacity hybrid model with WTG height of 120 metres.