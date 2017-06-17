BRIEF-ServiceNow issues additional $32.5 mln in aggregate principal amount of notes
* ServiceNow Inc - on June 22, co issued an additional $32.5 million in aggregate principal amount of notes to initial purchasers in private placement
June 17 Buckle Inc
* The Buckle, Inc. notification of data security incident
* Victim of security incident in which criminal entity accessed some guest credit card information following purchases at some of our retail stores
* Buckle Inc -"we immediately launched a thorough investigation and engaged leading third-party forensic experts to review our systems and secure affected part of our network"
* No evidence that buckle.com website or buckle.com guests were impacted
* Buckle inc- through investigation learned that store payment data systems were infected with a form of malicious code, which was quickly removed
* Buckle inc says it is possible that certain credit card numbers may have been compromised due to incident
* "believe exposure of cardholder data that can be used to create counterfeit cards is limited"
* Buckle -based on forensic investigation, believe no social security numbers, email addresses or physical addresses were obtained by those responsible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 While antitrust experts expect Amazon.com Inc's bid for Whole Foods Market Inc to win regulatory approval, some critics argue the deal should be blocked because it gives the online retailer a nearly unstoppable head start toward domination of online grocery delivery.