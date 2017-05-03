May 3 Cheesecake Factory Inc

* The Cheesecake Factory reports results for first quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q1 revenue $563.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $570.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.72 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.71

* Cheesecake Factory Inc - continues to expect to open as many as eight company-owned restaurants in fiscal 2017

* Cheesecake Factory Inc - comparable restaurant sales at cheesecake factory restaurants increased 0.3% in q1 of fiscal 2017.

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S