BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 18 Childrens Place Inc
* The Children's Place reports first quarter results
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.70 to $0.75
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.95
* Q1 earnings per share $1.97
* Q1 sales $436.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $422.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $7.10 to $7.20
* Childrens place inc - Q1 comparable retail sales increased 6.1 pct
* Childrens Place Inc - in accordance with fleet optimization initiative, company closed 7 stores and opened 1 store during Q1 of 2017
* Childrens Place - expects adjusted net income per diluted share in Q2 of 2017 will be between $0.70 and $0.75
* Childrens Place Inc - guidance assumes a low single digit increase in comparable retail sales in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.