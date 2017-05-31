May 31 The Climate Corporation:
* The Climate Corporation partners with advanced aerial
imagery providers to deliver deeper crop analysis tools for
farmers
* The Climate Corporation says activating commercial pilot
with Ceres and Terravion in limited U.S. Regions for aerial
imagery for 2017 growing season
* Climate Corp, unit of Monsanto, announces integration of
imagery from innovative aerial imagery partners: Ceres Imaging,
Terravion & Agribotix
* The Climate Corp says additional regions and partners are
expected to be added in future
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: