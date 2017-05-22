May 22 Coca-Cola Co:

* The Coca-Cola company announces cash tender offer and consent solicitation

* Coca-Cola Co - offer and solicitation is scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m. New york city time, on June 20, 2017

* Coca-Cola Co - offer and solicitation consists of an offer to purchase any and all of 11 series of outstanding notes of CCR

* Coca-Cola Co - approximately $1.7 billion aggregate principal amount of ccr notes are currently outstanding