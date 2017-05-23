May 23 Container Store Group Inc
* The container store group, inc. Announces fourth quarter
and full fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.17
* Sees fy 2017 sales $830 million to $850 million
* Q4 sales $221 million versus i/b/e/s view $214.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.25 to $0.35
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $814.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Container store group inc says announcing implementation
of a four-part optimization plan to drive improved sales and
profitability
* Container store -plan includes sales initiatives, certain
full-time position eliminations at tcs, organizational
realignment at elfa
* Container store -expects to incur pre-tax charges
associated with optimization plan of about $9 to $11 million in
fiscal 2017, or $0.12 to $0.14 on a per share basis
* Container store group inc says expected annualized
pre-tax savings associated with optimization plan are
approximately $20 million
* Container store group inc says may seek opportunities to
refinance its debt in fiscal 2017
* Container store group inc says q4 comparable store sales
were down 0.2%
