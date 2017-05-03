BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Eastern Co
* Reports first quarter sales increase of 9% and earnings of $0.24 per share versus $0.10 per share in the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 sales rose 9 percent to $36 million
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results