May 26 Geo Group Inc:
* The Geo Group awarded 10-year contracts by the federal
bureau of prisons for 3,532 existing beds in Big Spring, Texas
* Geo Group Inc - contracts are expected to generate total
combined revenues of approximately $664 million over their full
ten-year terms
* Geo Group Inc- contracts' expected financial contribution
in 2017 in-line with assumptions which were included in Geo's
most recently issued guidance
* Geo Group Inc - has been awarded two ten-year contracts,
inclusive of renewal option periods, by federal bureau of
prisons
