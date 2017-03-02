March 2 Habit Restaurants Inc:
* The Habit Restaurants Inc announces fourth quarter and
full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue $73.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $73.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.07
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $338 million to $342 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says qtrly company-operated comparable restaurant sales
increased 1.7% as compared to Q4 of 2015
* Habit restaurants inc sees 2017 capital expenditures of
$44.0 million to $47.0 million
* Says 2017 company-operated comparable restaurant sales
growth of approximately 2.0pct with Q1 flat to slightly positive
* Fy2017 revenue view $339.3 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: