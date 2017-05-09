May 9 Hackett Group Inc
* The Hackett Group announces first quarter 2017 results and
the acquisitions of Jibe Consulting and Aecus Limited
* Q1 pro forma earnings per share $0.23
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 revenue $71.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $73 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $73.5 million to $75.5 million
* Hackett group inc - board of directors declares $0.15
semi-annual dividend
* Board of directors declares $0.15 semi-annual dividend
* Estimates pro forma diluted earnings per share to be in
range of $0.24 to $0.26 for q2
* Expect acquisitions will have a neutral impact on pro
forma earnings per share in q2 of 2017
* Closing consideration was $9.0 million in cash and
restricted stock for acquisition of jibe consulting
* Company also acquired aecus limited for closing
consideration of £3.2 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: