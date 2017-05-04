BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Madison Square Garden Co
* The madison square garden company reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 revenue $386 million versus i/b/e/s view $364.7 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.74
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: