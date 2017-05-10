BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 9 Middleby Corp
* The Middleby Corporation reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.24
* Q1 sales $530.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $547.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
* Alberta Securities Commission - following a hearing on june 16, dismissed application by pointnorth capital inc., pointnorth capital (gp) lp, others