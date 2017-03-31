UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 31 Mosaic Co
* The Mosaic Company reports production outage at Esterhazy K2 mine
* Mosaic Co - company estimates a loss of production in range of 200,000 to 300,000 tonnes
* Mosaic Co - incident occurred in later part of Q1 and is not expected to materially impact Q1 potash results
* Mosaic Co - incident expected to negatively impact Q2 sales volumes
* Company expects the skip to be repaired and resume operations in next several days
* Announced an incident at its Esterhazy K2 potash mine involving a skip Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.