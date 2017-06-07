BRIEF-CVB Financial appoints Rodrigo Guerra Jr. to its board
* CVB Financial Corp - appointment of Rodrigo Guerra Jr. as a board member effective July 1, 2017
June 7 New York Times Co:
* The New York Times Company names Meredith Kopit Levien Chief Operating Officer
* Kinsey Wilson's position of executive vice president, product and technology is being eliminated in reorganization
* Wilson has decided not to stay on in an alternative permanent role at New York Times
* Product and design department, NYT beta department will report into operations group
LONDON, June 23 U.S. subscription-based airline Surf Air launched in Europe on Friday as it bids to tap into the frequent flyer market, challenging the continent's traditional airlines with a model of unlimited flights for a monthly fee.