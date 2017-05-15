BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies says high court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order
* High court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order
May 15 One Group Hospitality Inc:
* The ONE Group announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.00
* Qtrly comparable sales for owned and managed stk units increased 2.7%
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.02
* One Group Hospitality Inc qtrly total revenue $20.4 million versus $16.4 million
* One Group Hospitality Inc - appointed Linda Siluk to act as its interim CFO effective may 16, 2017
* One Group Hospitality Inc - continue to take strategic review of company, make changes, these could yield potential annual cost savings in excess of $2 million
* It is continuing to develop permian basin operations within a 70,000 acre lease in pecos county, texas