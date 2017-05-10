May 10 Rmr Group Inc:

* The Rmr Group Inc announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.43

* Q2 revenue $54.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $54 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rmr group inc - as of March 31, 2017, Rmr Group Inc had approximately $27.6 billion of total assets under management