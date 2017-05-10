BRIEF-Lander Sports Development to set up sport development unit registered at 100 mln yuan
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned sport development subsidiary in Hangzhou, with investment of 100 million yuan
May 10 Rmr Group Inc:
* The Rmr Group Inc announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.43
* Q2 revenue $54.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $54 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rmr group inc - as of March 31, 2017, Rmr Group Inc had approximately $27.6 billion of total assets under management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
