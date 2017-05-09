BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 9 Walt Disney Co
* The Walt Disney Company reports second quarter and six months earnings for fiscal 2017
* Qtrly cable networks operating income decreased 3% to $1.8 billion
* Walt Disney Co qtrly revenue $13,336 million versus $12,969 million
* Walt Disney Co- Media networks revenues for quarter increased 3% to $5.9 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $1.50 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $1.50
* Walt Disney Co- Parks and resorts revenues for quarter increased 9% to $4.3 billion
* Walt Disney Co- Studio entertainment revenues for quarter decreased 1% to $2.0 billion
* Walt Disney - Decrease in cable networks qtrly operating income due to decrease at espn, partially offset by increases at disney channels, freeform
* Q2 revenue view $13.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Walt Disney - Decrease at ESPN qtrly operating income due to higher programming costs, partially offset by affiliate and advertising revenue growth
* Walt Disney- Qtrly parks and resorts segment results adversely impacted by timing of Easter holiday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.