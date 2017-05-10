May 10 Wendys Co:
* Wendys Co - expects to achieve approximately
three-quarters of savings by end of 2018
* The Wendy's company reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 revenue $285.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $282.6
million
* Wendys Co - reiterates 2020 G&A expense savings target of
approximately $35 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Wendys Co - company on track to achieve 2020 goals
* Wendys Co sees FY adjusted EBITDA of approximately $400 to
$406 million
* Wendys Co sees FY company-operated restaurant margin of
approximately 18.5 percent
* Wendys Co sees FY capital expenditures of approximately
$80 to $90 million
* Wendys Co - sees FY same-restaurant sales growth of
approximately 2 to 3 percent for north america system
* Wendys Co - sees FY adjusted earnings per share of
approximately $0.45 to $0.47
* Wendys Co - qtrly North America same-restaurant sales
increase 1.6pct (+5.2pct on a two-year basis)
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: