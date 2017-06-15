June 15 The9 Ltd:

* The9 limited signs definitive agreement regarding private placement

* Has entered into a definitive agreement with IE Limited

* Private placement of 12.5 million ordinary shares of company, each with par value US$0.01, to ie for a total consideration of US$15 million

* Company expects that investment in Smartposting will create synergies between its business and Smartposting's business.