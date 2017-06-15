S.Korea's KOGAS to receive first LNG cargo under contract with US exporter Cheniere
* KOGAS to receive first LNG cargo from Cheniere in July -sources
June 15 The9 Ltd:
* The9 limited signs definitive agreement regarding private placement
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with IE Limited
* Private placement of 12.5 million ordinary shares of company, each with par value US$0.01, to ie for a total consideration of US$15 million
* Company expects that investment in Smartposting will create synergies between its business and Smartposting's business. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Facebook Inc is launching a UK program to train and fund local organizations to combat extremist material online, as internet companies attempt to clamp down on hate speech and violent content on their services.