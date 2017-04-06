BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 6 Theraclion SA:
* Theraclion reports positive long-term Echopulse results in breast fibroadenoma
* Mean volume reduction at 24 months: 77 pct (small volumes fibroadenoma: treatment in single session); 90 pct (larger volumes: treatment in 2 sessions)
* Volume reduction is maintained at 24 months following treatment with no evidence of recurrence
* Treatment is safe and well-tolerated by patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.