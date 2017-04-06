April 6 Theraclion SA:

* Theraclion reports positive long-term Echopulse results in breast fibroadenoma

* Mean volume reduction at 24 months: 77 pct (small volumes fibroadenoma: treatment in single session); 90 pct (larger volumes: treatment in 2 sessions)

* Volume reduction is maintained at 24 months following treatment with no evidence of recurrence

* Treatment is safe and well-tolerated by patients