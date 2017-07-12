FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Theraclion's Echopulse covered by French National Health insurance for the treatment of breast fibroadenomas
#Healthcare
July 12, 2017 / 4:16 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Theraclion’s Echopulse covered by French National Health insurance for the treatment of breast fibroadenomas

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - THERACLION SA:

* Theraclion’S Echopulse® Covered by French National Health Insurance for the Treatment of Breast Fibroadenomas

* This Flat-Rate Coverage Is for Period of 4 Years, Including 1 Year of Inclusion Period, 1.5 Years of Follow-Up, 6 Months of Data Analysis

* This Flat-Rate Coverage Includes Also 1 Year of Re-Evaluation Processes by the French’S National Health Authority (Has)

* Amount of Package Includes Patient Care and Associated Hospitalization Expenses and Is Thus Set Per Patient at Eur 1,300

* Six Hundred Patients, Among Which 150 Within the Study, Will Be Eligible for This Coverage

* TWELVE HIGHLY REPUTED CENTERS FROM ALL OVER FRANCE, BOTH FROM THE PRIVATE AND THE PUBLIC SECTOR, WILL PARTICIPATE IN THE STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

