* Theranos, Arizona attorney general reach agreement on full restitution to state consumers

* Will reimburse Arizona residents for amounts paid for blood testing services between 2013 and 2016; agreed to return $4.65 million

* Company also affirmed that it will not own or operate a CLIA-licensed laboratory in Arizona for two years, commencing march 28, 2017